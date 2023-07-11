Six Men Arrested for Robbing a Man in His Driveway in Texas

Four adults and two teenagers were arrested in Houston, Texas, after following a man home and robbing him in his driveway.

The six men followed Cipriano Cazares Sandoval home after he finished cashing a check at a business for his daughter living in Mexico, ABC 13 reported.

Surveillance footage shows Sandova’s truck blocked in his driveway, as two of the men approached him pointing guns.

RELATED VIDEO — COWARDLY: Suspect STEALS WALLET from Elderly Man in Houston, Texas:

Houston Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX

Police have called this jugging, meaning when a “suspect follows a victim from a bank to their next location,” according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said more than $1.3 million was stolen from jugging in just Austin, Texas, last year, CBS Austin reported.

RELATED VIDEO — Three Suspects Pull Handguns to Rob Houston Convenience Store:

Houston Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX

Sandoval, who does not speak English, said the two suspects took his phone. Another two suspects got out of the car and surrounded Sandoval’s truck, and he noticed two more were still in the vehicle.. He said he memorized the car’s license plate and made notes of the suspects’ appearances.

Within an hour of reporting the incident, authorities tracked down the vehicle and suspects.

Sandoval said he was grateful he wasn’t injured as suspects had two guns pointed at his stomach.

The six men facing charges are Jakaleb Lee Washington, 19, Kavion Deshawn Butler, 17, Davion Deshawn Butler, 17, Reginald Eugene Harris, 21, Deandrick Jefferson-Stewart, 19, and Jamarcus Devon Wilmore, 20.