Muskogee, Oklahoma, police released body cam footage which captured the suicidal gunshot allegedly fired by Jimmie Johnson’s mother-in-law, Terry Janway.

Breitbart News reported that Janway allegedly shot and killed her husband, Jack, and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton, on June 26, 2023.

Jack was 69 years old and Terry was 68, FOX News noted.

Police were alerted to the shootings by a female caller who told them there was disturbance in the Janway home and someone inside the residence had a gun.

Body cam footage released Wednesday captured police discussing locations of bodies that had been found. Then, as officers entered the front of the house, the gun shot presumed to Terry’s suicidal action can be heard.

Outkick pointed out that a police K9 then located Terry’s body inside the house with a gun next to her.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Johnson married Chandra Janway in 2004. Eleven-year-old Dalton was his nephew.

