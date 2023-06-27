The mother-in-law of NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson allegedly shot and killed her 69-year-old husband and their 11-year-old grandson and then reportedly killed herself on Monday night.

FOX News identified the deceased adult male as 69-year-old Jack Janway and the alleged female shooter as 68-year-old Terry Janway.

The Daily Beast noted that the deceased grandson was Johnson’s nephew, Dalton.

Responding officers said, “they found a body laying in the hallway. Then, they heard another gunshot ring out inside the home. The two remaining bodies were found afterwards.”

The Muskogee Phoenix noted that police do not have a motive for the shooting.

Muskogee police officer Lynn Hamlin said the case looks like a “murder-suicide.”

ABC 7 observed that Jimmie Johnson announced he will not be racing in this weekend’s NASCAR event in Chicago.

