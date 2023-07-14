A suspect in the Gilgo Beach, New York, killings was identified Friday and arrested after more than a decade of Long Island authorities trying to find him.

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Rex Heuermann, an architect from Massapequa in Nassau County, according to NBC News.

JUST IN: Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect in police custody on Long Island, ID’d as Rex Heuermann https://t.co/SmmR8wB6xJ pic.twitter.com/eo7aQy65aZ — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2023

The arrest happened after a Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said officials had a “significant development in the case.”

Heuermann is married with two children and has made his home in Massapequa Park his whole life, residents told News 12.

Shannan Gilbert was the first of 11 victims found killed, and her sister expressed her feelings after the arrest, stating she was relieved officials took Heuermann into custody.

“The suspect (Rex) deserves to rot in prison for the rest of his life. He destroyed many lives so while it won’t bring our loved ones back, it does help that one less monster is off the streets and he can’t ever hurt anyone else!” Sherre Gilbert told NBC News.

The outlet said authorities found 11 sets of human remains on a highway in Suffolk County once law enforcement launched a search for Gilbert, a “sex worker,” who disappeared in 2010.

Officials later found the remains of 24-year-old Melissa Barthelemy, 22-year-old Megan Waterman, 27-year-old Amber Lynn Costello, and 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

They eventually found the partial remains of a woman named Jessica Taylor on Ocean Parkway in March 2011. The NBC report noted, “Eight years earlier, remains also belonging to Taylor were found in Manorville, police said in 2020.”

Authorities found three other sets of remains — identified as 24-year-old Valerie Mack, a girl toddler, and a man — in April 2011 before finding two more bodies in Nassau County.

In May 2022, law enforcement released the 911 call from Gilbert, who said, “There’s somebody after me,” the Associated Press (AP) reported at the time:

The suspect arrested in connection to the “Gilgo Four” slayings spoke about his career during an interview posted in 2022, the New York Post reported Friday.

In the clip, Heuermann talked about his work with his architecture firm and said he had been working in Manhattan since 1987:

“The clip was posted on Feb. 17, 2022, more than 11 years after the bodies of four women were found wrapped in burlap along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in December 2010,” the Post article said.

The outlet named the “Gilgo Four” as Barthelemy, Costello, Brainard-Barnes, and Waterman, noting the victims had been strangled.

The NBC report said Heuermann is expected to be arraigned at a later date.