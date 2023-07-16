PHOTO: Child-Size Doll Found in Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer’s Home

Authorities found a child-sized doll Saturday while searching the childhood home of Rex Heuermann, the alleged Gilgo Beach, New York, serial killer.

The doll was inside a wooden and glass display case, and LongIsland.com reported the doll has light-colored hair with a red bow on its head to match its red outfit.

An image shows officials wearing blue gloves while handling the box containing the doll as they removed it from the house:

Police remove large, elaborate doll from Gilgo Beach suspect’s home https://t.co/3xCane5dxc pic.twitter.com/CohnM1qkBV — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2023

“We are thoroughly examining his residence for any potential evidence, including trophies,” a police source involved in the search noted.

Other items removed from the residence were cat food, a cat scratch pole, a framed picture, and an empty bookcase.

The suspect was identified and arrested recently after more than a decade of authorities trying to locate him, Breitbart News reported Friday.

During the prior investigation, hairs found on or near some of the victims in the case were determined to belong to a woman that was not any of the victims, but belonged to Heuermann’s wife.

The man was identified in part due to DNA on a pizza crust he put in a Manhattan garbage can. In addition, the suspect’s car also helped lead investigators to him because a witness in one victim’s disappearance told authorities about a Chevrolet Avalanche believed to have been driven by the suspect.

A 2011 profile story nailed the description of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann https://t.co/rFFMRR2yom pic.twitter.com/nnIYbPTIqe — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2023

Heuermann, who is an architect from Massapequa in Nassau County and married with two children, has been charged with three counts of first degree murder.

“Shannan Gilbert was the first of 11 victims found killed,” the Breitbart News report said, noting authorities found 11 sets of human remains on a highway in Suffolk County after police launched a search for Gilbert when she vanished in 2010.

CBS New York detailed the circumstances surrounding the “Gilgo Four” deaths:

Among the remains officials discovered were of a woman named Jessica Taylor found on Ocean Parkway in March 2011, and also the remains of a woman identified as 24-year-old Valerie Mack, a female toddler, and a man, in April 2011.

They also found the remains of two additional bodies in Nassau County.