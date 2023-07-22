Police: Nebraska Man Posed as High Schooler to Commit Sex Crimes

Police in Lincoln, Nebraska, arrested a man who allegedly impersonated a high school student and is accused of sex crimes.

Twenty-six-year-old Zachary Scheich, previously known by the alias Zak Hess, was arrested Thursday for three felony charges that include two counts of sexual assault, use of an electronic device, and one count of sex trafficking a minor, Lincoln police announced Thursday.

An image shows the young man’s 2015 yearbook photo and one that was taken recently:

26-year-old man, Zachary Scheich, arrested in Nebraska for pretending to be a high school student under the alias 'Zak Hess'. He faces three felony charges. Scheich, who graduated in 2015, had enrolled at two different schools during the 2022-2023 academic year. pic.twitter.com/mVYX3Ksh5z — BoreCure (@CureBore) July 21, 2023

“On June 1, 2023, Lincoln Police initiated a fraud investigation after being contacted by Lincoln Public Schools,” the law enforcement agency’s press release continued:

The district had been alerted about an individual impersonating a student who had been enrolled under the name of Zak Hess. Hess reported to be 17 years old and initially enrolled at Northwest High School during the first semester and transferred to Southeast High School during the second semester, all during the 2022-2023 school year. It was later determined that he had graduated from Lincoln Public Schools in 2015. The investigation confirmed his true age, 26, and school records show he attended approximately 54 total days of school. Scheich is 5’4” and 120 pounds and appears to have blended in with other students.

“I never thought twice about the kid,” one student told KETV, while another young man said, “Just walking in the halls, like a normal student.”

Officials later discovered several contacts with juvenile students by the suspect, who was using the fake name of Hess at the time. This enabled authorities to obtain an arrest warrant.

On Friday, Scheich appeared in Lancaster County Court and was held on a $250,000 bond. The suspect was also ordered not to contact anyone under the age of 18, KETV reported:

Officials also found that Scheich’s cell phone contained texts between himself and minor girls. He is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a 14-year-old student.

“He also sent sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl trying to get her to meet up for sex and encouraged her to send him nude photos of herself, according to the arrest affidavit. Investigators said that Scheich sent her money for the photos,” the KETV article said, adding he also met with the minor’s family members.

Scheich reportedly enrolled in school over the Internet, according to KMTV.

“This individual provided a birth certificate, a high school transcript, immunization records, and a physical from a clinic. That turns out all those appear to be fraudulent, but those documents were provided,” the associate superintendent for Educational Services, Matt Larson, said.

Now, the school district is preparing to review its enrollment process as law enforcement continues investigating the case.

“We are asking anyone who has had interactions with Scheich or may be a victim to come forward,” the Lincoln Police’s news release said.