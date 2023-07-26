Three plus-sized women wobbling out of a Burlington store in Sacramento, California, with three carts full of stolen merchandise were caught on video by a concerned bystander on Saturday.

The video, posted by @ppv_tahoe on Instagram, shows the three women loading the stolen goods in the trunk of a red Dodge Charger.

“Look at this s–t. What the f–k is this?” the video’s poster said.

Not only were the women stealing, they were parked in a designated handicap spot without a placard. The poster walked directly beside the women as they were loading the trunk, and he even managed to get a good view of the California license plate number, 6LNW615.

“D–n, look at these people stealing! Say hi to the camera!”

No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The video received hundreds of comments — most of which were poking fun at the three women’s bigger sizes.

“That left leg looking like it has hidden merch in there,” the owner of the account posted.

“The most she’s ever worked out in her life, that’s for sure,” another user wrote.

One user commented, “Update: the person filming was arrested for filming a crime”

Breitbart News has reported multiple instances of store employees losing their jobs for intervening with a shoplifter — a move that goes against many companies’ policies.

In the past five years, retail theft in America has increased by 90 percent, according to the National Retail Federation.

Steven Malanga from the City Business Journal correlates the rise of shoplifting to many states loosening punishments and laws surrounding shoplifting.

“More than two-thirds of states now treat shoplifting as a misdemeanor if someone boosts less than $1,000 in goods, and 15 states have raised their limit to $1,500 or more,” Malanga wrote.

Around half the theft seen in stores is being orchestrated by organized retail crime, which turns around to sell the products on websites like Amazon and eBay.

The chaotic and unsafe environment and the cut in profits due to shoplifting have led many businesses to close stores.

Nearly half of the stores in downtown San Francisco have shuttered and fled since 2019, Breitbart News reported.

Stores that remain in business have stringent policies in place to deter shoplifters.

The downtown San Francisco Target has certain merchandise like deodorant under lock and key.

