An explosion that set a homeless encampment in Seattle ablaze on July 21 was due to explosive devices, according to law enforcement.

The devices that were detonated at the scene may have a connection to a fight for control over who is in charge of the drug trade among the homeless population in the area, KOMO reported Wednesday.

The blaze the erupted July 21 was initially reported as a brush fire that was seen burning up numerous trees at the site near Interstate 5 and a hospital.

Video footage shows the blazing inferno consuming everything in its path:

The cause was unknown at the time, but the police report obtained by KOMO said witnesses who saw the explosion deemed it a targeted attack on a fentanyl tent with people inside.

The article noted:

“[Witness] stated minutes prior to the explosion he saw the devices and alerted others inside. [Witness] stated everyone inside the tent freaked out and exited by lifting the other side of the structure to escape. [Witness] stated he then attempted to exit south due to hearing gunshots and flashing from the bush to the northeast, but saw another IED south of the structure,” a Seattle police officer wrote in the report.

Seattle police arson investigators later learned the ex-leader of the camp had been replaced and the individual reportedly came back to the area, armed with a gun, to allegedly commit robbery at the tent.

One witness claimed the suspect had previously fashioned explosives using plastic buckets, and the individual was also accused of teaching others at the camp to make such devices.

“The suspect is also connected in court filings to the drug trafficking operations in the area of 12th Ave and Jackson Street in Seattle,” the KOMO article said.

Meanwhile, there has reportedly been arguments connected to the alleged theft of $80,000 worth of fentanyl and a murder in the area.

In January, Breitbart News reported that Seattle-area health officials admitted they were having trouble finding places to store bodies because of the rising number of fentanyl overdose deaths in the community.

“While local officials say increasing care and providing treatment to those struggling with drug addiction issues is part of the solution, others say that local and state Democrat policies have contributed to the worsening drug crisis,” the outlet said.

In the days after the recent fire, the encampment was being reconstructed, the KOMO report said. Meanwhile, police are continuing their search for the suspect in the case, according to Fox 13, which added two people were hurt during the incident.

A recent Seattle Times/Suffolk University poll found that one-third of Seattle’s residents are considering fleeing the area, with many citing concerns over home prices and criminal activity.