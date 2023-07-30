Sheriff: Teacher Allegedly ‘Infiltrated’ Jail to Smuggle Drugs, Have Phone Sex with Inmates

A teacher in Genesee County, Michigan, allegedly smuggled drugs and other items to the county jail’s inmates she was supposed to be helping.

The suspect is identified as 54-year-old Meredith Leyrer, Fox 2 Detroit reported Friday, noting the case surrounds the instructor who used to work at Mount Morris High School.

The school took part in the Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education (IGNITE) program which helps inmates continue their education inside the jail facility.

Leyrer apparently had complete access to the students and began the alleged scheme in December, according to Swanson.

In a video posted to social media Thursday, Sheriff Swanson talked about the case:

Phone sex, smuggled fentanyl, over $600 in cash going to inmates. Three-hundred and fifty-seven calls between inmates and the teacher. I could think of a thousand reasons why I shouldn’t be doing a press release, a notification to the public about something that has been taken advantage of called IGNITE that was infiltrated and attacked by one of our own.

The suspect is accused of placing over $600 into accounts belonging to inmates identified as Deandre Arrington, Marquise Coleman, and Todd Cardoza.

She also allegedly smuggled drugs to students, the Fox report detailed.

“She brought in six cans of marijuana wax, authorities say, along with fentanyl pills,” the article said, noting surveillance footage caught the moment Leyrer allegedly gave one of the inmates fentanyl pills that were tucked inside an envelope.

The clip shows Leyrer sitting across from two inmates at a table. Moments into the video, she hands one of the men a black folder that contained 135 fentanyl pills:

In addition, a cellphone she allegedly smuggled into the jail facility was used for phone sex with the inmates.

Following her arrest on Monday, Leyrer claimed the inmates groomed her to perform such actions. Meanwhile, the Fox report said the woman has been “separated” from the high school.

The charges against her in the case include manufacturing and delivering narcotics, bringing contraband into a correctional facility, and bringing a phone into a correctional facility. Her bond was set at $20,000.

The inmates involved are now in restrictive housing. Although they were suspended from IGNITE University, they may still access the IGNITE program.