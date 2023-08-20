A Florida teen rescued a 21-month-old baby in Fort Lauderdale who was strapped into a car seat and left on the pavement in the summer heat, WESH reported this week.

Jamichal Young, 16, found the baby outside last Sunday near Northwest 13th Street and Northwest 30th Terrace, according to the report. Officials told the outlet the baby was abandoned by someone who had a stolen car. Outside temperatures were in the 90s at the time.

“I just walked out of the house and then I saw a baby in the road,” Young said.

Young said he immediately called 911, changed the baby’s diaper, and gave him some juice. Then he posted a picture of the baby on social media, and “the mother came quickly to pick him up,” the report states.

“When she came here, she was crying — he was out here for a long time,” Young said.

Young added that he believes God helped him discover the baby.

“If it wasn’t for God, I wouldn’t have been here, God was the one that made me come outside, God did it,” he said.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.