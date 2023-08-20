Multiple Kosher Restaurants Vandalized, Burglarized over Jewish Sabbath in L.A.

Several kosher restaurants along Pico Boulevard in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles, the heart of the Jewish community, were vandalized and burglarized in the early hours of Saturday morning on the Jewish Sabbath this weekend.

🚨 I'm hearing and seeing reports that multiple Jewish (kosher) restaurants in the Pico Robertson area of Los Angeles were smashed and burglarized last night.

It is still Shabbat on the West Coast, and we won't know too much more until sundown when the community is back… pic.twitter.com/AMq2Q4fGn3 — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) August 20, 2023

The Jewish culinary website Yeah That’s Kosher reported:

Reports on Twitter/X are sharing images of kosher restaurants with smashed windows and storefronts in Los Angeles’s Pico Robertson neighborhood, home to much of the city’s Jewish community and kosher dining scene. Antisemites in LA have on numerous occasions vandalized the city’s kosher eateries and local synagogues with smashed windows and spray-painted swastikas.

Local ABC affiliate KABC-7 added:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, five restaurants were burglarized, including one that was set to have its grand opening on Monday. Police said thieves smashed the restaurants’ windows and some cash registers were taken. The restaurants that were targeted were Nagila Pizza, Fisherman’s Bowl, Shanghai Diamond Garden, SushiKo, and Shalom Grill.

Retail theft has become so bad in Los Angeles, with multiple incidents of mass looting at malls, that Mayor Karen Bass formed a special task force on the problem last week. Her 2022 rival, Rick Caruso, had campaigned in Pico-Robertson on stopping crime.

