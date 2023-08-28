WATCH: Mass Youth Brawls Hit California Malls

LOS ANGELES, California — Two massive brawls were reported on Sunday at malls in California, including one at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance in L.A., and one at the Bay Street Mall in Emeryville, near Oakland.

Around 4 p.m. Torrance police received a call reporting “a large crowd of juveniles fighting among themselves” at the Del Amo Mall in Torrance with estimated crowds of teens watching the brawl around 1,000. pic.twitter.com/OgYuTKA4lM — Slauson Girl 📸⚡️✍🏾 (@slausongirlnews) August 28, 2023

The same thing that happened at the Del Amo Mall today happened in the Bay Area Was it the $4 movie tickets or a new tiktok trend? pic.twitter.com/8IfOruqrdq — Slauson Girl 📸⚡️✍🏾 (@slausongirlnews) August 28, 2023

400 TEENAGERS SWARMED BAY STREET SHOPPING CENTER IN EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA TODAY 🚨 WOMAN ST*BBED IN THE NECK AFTER MULTIPLE FIGHTS BREAK OUT, SHOTS FIRED pic.twitter.com/LJsCoYpCBj — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) August 28, 2023

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Police from multiple agencies swarmed the Del Amo Fashion Center on Sunday afternoon after a brawl among juveniles, with possible gunfire, drew a massive crowd of underage onlookers. Around 4 p.m., Torrance police received a call reporting “a large crowd of juveniles fighting among themselves” at the Carson Street shopping mall, said Torrance Police Sgt. Ron Salary. … Police also reported a large brawl among juveniles in the Bay Area city of Emeryville on Sunday afternoon. … 200 to 250 young people gathered at the mall, and several fights broke out near the courtyard. A gun was fired near Bay Street and Ohlone Way, though no one was reported hurt. Near Elm Street, a juvenile was stabbed, and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The mass brawls are the latest flash mob phenomenon to terrorize retail in the California area. Mass looting events, which began in the Black Lives Matter riots and launched with fervor in November 2021 in San Francisco’s Union Square, have sparked the formation of a special task force in L.A., with help from the California Highway Patrol.

