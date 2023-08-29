Grad Student Who Allegedly Killed UNC Faculty Adviser Used Handgun

The suspect who allegedly killed a University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill faculty adviser Monday has been identified as a 34-year-old graduate student who carried out the attack with a handgun.

Breitbart News noted that the murder occurred around 1:00 p.m., and police received reports of shots fired. Within hours, police had the suspect apprehended, and an “all clear,” ending the shelter-in-place alert, was issued at 4:14 p.m.

A faculty member was killed in the incident. No others were wounded or killed.

The Associated Press reported that the deceased faculty member was the alleged shooter’s faculty adviser.

The alleged shooter is charged with first-degree murder and with bringing the handgun into the UNC-Chapel Hill building.

Breitbart News pointed out that the UNC-Chapel Hill campus is a gun-free zone. The exception is that concealed carry permit holders are allowed to have a gun in their car in a parking lot as long as it is in a locked container. But guns for self-defense are prohibited in school buildings and on the UNC-Chapel Hill property beyond the parking lot.

