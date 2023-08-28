‘Person of Interest’ at Large After Shots Fired on UNC Chapel Hill Campus

A shelter-in-place alert was issued to University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill students Monday around 1 p.m. after shots were reportedly fired on campus and a “person of interest” remained at large.

Two shots were fired, WRAL reported.

WECT noted that the school’s emergency notification alerted them that a dangerous person was “on or near” campus.

Details on the incident are scant but The Daily Tar Heel pointed out that one person was wounded.

The Daily Tar Heel explained that “at least one shot [was] fired in Caudill Labs on South Road” and that is where the individual was wounded.

UNC police released a photo of the “person of interest” in connection with the shooting. The person is currently at large:

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

Some campus buildings are being evacuated.

