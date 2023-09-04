A convicted sexual predator is suing a condiment company for the information on some of its mustard packets.

David Lettieri of New York is representing himself as he sits in jail at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, Fox News reported Monday.

An image shows the man in question:

Convicted sexual predator sues mustard company for misleading 'custumers' with packet packaging.

David Lettieri of New York has filed at least two dozen lawsuits since his incarceration began. pic.twitter.com/vZElfsDxqW — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) September 4, 2023

The man claims even though the ingredients are printed on the packets from Four-In-One, “there is insufficient nutritional information for ‘custumers’ to determine the calories and carbohydrates in the product. He is seeking $450,000 in damages,” the outlet said.

Lettieri is currently awaiting sentencing after a federal jury convicted him in June of enticing a minor.

“The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison,” the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of New York announced on June 15.

The agency’s press release detailed the initial case:

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul E. Bonanno and Maeve E. Huggins, who handled the prosecution of the case, stated that in October 2020, Lettieri traveled from Broome County to meet a 13-year-old girl (victim) in a park in Wyoming County with the intent of having sexual intercourse, however sexual contact did not occur. Subsequent investigation recovered communications between Lettieri and the victim, including photos of the victim on Lettieri’s phone. Investigators also searched Lettieri’s Facebook account and recovered conversations between Lettieri, the Victim, and the Victim’s sister, which were sexual in nature. The Victim’s age was also revealed during the conversations.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the internet gives predators ways to target and contact young people. “The most important advice for parents is to have open and ongoing conversations about safe and appropriate online behavior,” the agency’s website reads. Lettieri says in his complaint the ingredients listed in the “Salad Fresh Four In One Mustard” include turmeric, spices, and flavoring. However, the man says he does not know exactly what the spices and flavorings are, nor does he know what turmeric is. “‘The plaintiff [sic] under belief that mustard seed has a type of carbohydrate that has calories in it,’ Lettieri wrote in the document, filed on Aug. 25. ‘The plaintiff knows salt is in sodium which has nutrition facts for a proper diet,'” the Fox report said, adding Lettieri has filed numerous lawsuits since he was taken into custody, some of which challenged his incarceration.

However, he has been warned that if he keeps filing motions regarding the matter he could face sanctions, District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo explained in his decision denying the man’s motion.