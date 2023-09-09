A married Alabama schoolteacher is facing charges for allegedly having sex with two teenage boys who are her former students.

In August, 35-year-old Chrystal Frost, a mother of three, stepped down from her position at Crenshaw Christian Academy, Fox News reported Thursday.

Images show the suspect’s mugshot and what appears to be her with her family:

The math teacher is accused of exchanging explicit images with a student through Snapchat, an app known to pose dangers to young people.

It is important to note that perpetrators of child sexual abuse can have any relationship with a child, such as a family member, teacher, coach, instructor, caretaker, or parent of another child, according to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN).

Police say the suspect allegedly sent an obscene image to a former student and asked the young person to send an image taken from the abs down.

“The school received an anonymous tip that a 15-year-old student, identified as GT, had a ‘nude breast photo of the math teacher on his phone,’ which he had shared with some classmates,” the Fox report said.

The school contacted the Luverne Police Department after the teacher resigned, and an investigation was opened into the matter.

When another student told authorities that GT had shown him the picture of the breasts, he added that GT and the suspect had previously been intimate with each other.

GT later said the teacher sent him the image, then asked if he wanted to have sex, and they met each other on land his family owns in Pike County several times.

Investigators later discovered Frost had also engaged with a 16-year-old former student, identified as AP, who had become homeschooled.

After he made that transition, Frost allegedly sent him a photo of her breasts, and law enforcement said she then asked the student if he knew of a place to meet for sex. During their one meeting at a farm, the pair allegedly engaged in oral sex and intercourse.

However, the teacher reportedly did not speak to the minor the entire time.

The Fox article said Frost then allegedly sent additional lascivious pictures before blocking AP on the Snapchat app.

“Despite its popularity, parents are right to be concerned about Snapchat. It has a host of issues that can compromise kids’ safety,” according to VeryWell Family.

Frost reportedly admitted the conduct during an interview with officials.

The charges against her include going to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, and two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act, as well as a pair of counts regarding a school employee distributing obscene material to a student.