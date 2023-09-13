Southern California Family Tied Up, Held Hostage at Gunpoint by Four Masked Robbers in Home Invasion

A family in Southern California was held hostage at gunpoint this week when four armed robbers broke into their home and tied them up, demanding to know where they kept their valuables, police announced.

Inside the Westminster, California, home, police found five victims who were identified as an adult male and female, an elderly woman, a 14-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old girl.

Westminster Police Department officers said they responded to the 8900 block of Pebble Beach Circle on Monday around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a female caller on 911 whispering she needed help.

Officers said they arrived at the residence in under three minutes and observed four males running out of the front door.

The suspects, all males, were observed wearing masks and armed with handguns as they ran from the residence, according to the department.

One of the males, identified as Danny Sommay, was apprehended and taken into custody in front of the residence after he threw his handgun over a brick wall. The gun was later recovered and found to be a loaded 9mm handgun reported as stolen. He was booked into the Orange County jail on $1,000,000 bail.

Officers searched the area for the outstanding suspects, but were unable to locate them.

The break-in was apparently caught on camera, with the department releasing one photo from the traumatic home invasion.

The department said a male suspect pushed the adult male victim to the ground and used a stun gun on him. Four of the victims were tied up in the living room as the suspects demanded to know where the valuables were kept.

The adult female was able to hide inside a closet and call 911.

Anyone with additional information about this robbery is urged to contact Detective M. Pierson at 714-548-3759, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or by logging on to www.occrimestoppers.org. Callers can remain anonymous.

Democrat-controlled California is experiencing a surge in violent crime as left-wing politicians enact more lenient sentencing and even decline to prosecute certain offenses.

The most recent annual report on crime showed that the state’s violent crime rate jumped by 6.1 percent in 2022 compared to 2021, while property crime was up 6.2 percent. While homicides declined slightly, robberies soared by 10.2 percent.

