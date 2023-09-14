A police dog is getting well-deserved praise for subduing convicted murderer and illegal alien Danelo Cavalcante after he escaped from a prison in Pennsylvania.

During the manhunt that lasted for nearly two weeks, law enforcement on Wednesday spotted the murderer in some underbrush and released the K-9, identified as a four-year-old Belgian Malinois named Yoda, CNN reported Wednesday.

Officials closed in on Cavalcante at approximately 8:00 a.m. in the wooded area, and Yoda took care of the rest.

An image shows the dog posing regally for a photo, while another shows him at the feet of the escaped prisoner as officers surround the man:

The police dog bit Cavalcante a few times when he found him, and the man’s scalp was left bleeding, per ABC 6 Philadelphia. Images show the man with blood pouring down his face:

Cavalcante, 34, broke out of the Chester County Prison on August 31 and was later captured in Chester County, the CNN report said, adding that Yoda was part of the search, thanks to a U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit from Michigan:

The man was sleeping when officials located him. He was lying on top of a stolen rifle that belongs to a resident in the area. When officers approached and took him by surprise, he tried to get away by crawling, all the while holding onto the weapon.

However, Yoda was then deployed. The police dog is trained to bite and hold a suspect until he is commanded to release the individual into the hands of authorities.

According to Breitbart News, Cavalcante had escaped the prison by crab-walking between two walls topped with razor wire:

The man then leapt from the roof and took off. The outlet continued:

Less than three weeks before escaping from the prison, Cavalcante was convicted of murdering 33-year-old Deborah Brandao in front of her seven-year-old daughter and her three-year-old son in April 2021. He received a sentence of life without parole. The illegal alien is thought to have crossed the United States-Mexico border sometime after allegedly murdering a man in Brazil in 2017 and after Brazilian law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest in June 2018.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia shared images of the capture and thanked agencies and community members for their help: