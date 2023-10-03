Missing New York 9-Year-Old Found Using Fingerprints from Ransom Note

Fingerprints from a ransom note were key in locating a 9-year-old girl who vanished during a camping trip with her family at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, New York, on Saturday, officials said Monday evening.

Charlotte Sena is “in good health” after being found safe, and the suspect allegedly involved in her disappearance, 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross Jr., is in custody, CBS News reported.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said at a late-night press conference that police identified Ross Jr. as being in the area of the park around the time Charlotte went missing on Saturday. She added that fingerprints on a ransom note left at Charlotte’s home led police to Ross Jr.

“Literally drove up to the family’s mailbox, assuming they were not home, 4:20 in the morning, opens the mailbox and inserts the ransom note,” Hochul said. “The hit came at 2:30 in the afternoon. There had been a DWI (driving while intoxicated) in 1999 in the city of Saratoga. A fingerprint was found that matched what was found on the ransom note.”

Police found Charlotte just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday as they “searched multiple residences where Ross Jr. was known to live,” according to the report.