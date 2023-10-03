Senior Pentagon Official Charged for Involvement in Dogfighting Ring

Senior Pentagon official Frederick Moorefield was arrested Thursday and charged with furthering a dogfighting ring.

Moorefield, who served as the deputy chief information officer for command, control, and communications for the Secretary of Defense’s Chief Information Office (CIO), was arrested for promoting and furthering a dogfighting ring alongside a longtime friend, Mario Flythe, who allegedly admitted participation in the dog fighting.

The Washington Post reported:

Investigators found battery jumper cables, which allegedly were used to execute dogs at Moorefield’s house, along with five pit bull-type dogs at his house and five pit bull-type dogs at Flythe’s house, court records show. The FBI, the Department of Agriculture and other local and federal agencies raided both houses on Sept. 6, according to a federal affidavit, finding weighted collars and heavy metal chains used to increase fighting dogs’ strength. Authorities said they also found “an apparatus that is used for involuntarily inseminating female dogs” and stains “consistent with bloodstains from dogfights.” Both men were released after being arraigned.

Lt. Commander Tim Gorman, a Pentagon spokesman, said Monday that the Department of Defense was “aware of the criminal complaint” against Moorefield.