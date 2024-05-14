WATCH: Israel Shares Footage of Gunmen in UN Compound in Rafah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared drone footage Tuesday of terrorists in a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) compound in Rafah, near several United Nations (UN) vehicles, including gunfire by the terrorists.

Caught on : Terrorists roaming and shooting at an @UNRWA compound, accompanied by @UN vehicles. The compound is located in eastern Rafah and is a central point for the distribution of aid on UNRWA’s behalf of Gaza.@cogatonline conveyed the findings to senior officials in… pic.twitter.com/E6rQfN482A — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 14, 2024

It is unclear if the terrorists were threatening the UN personnel onsite, or working with them.

However, Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, said that the UN was working with the terrorists, and called on UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini to resign (as Katz has done in the past).

The IDF released a statement:

During IDF operational activity in eastern Rafah on Saturday, terrorists were identified in UNRWA’s central logistics compound alongside UN vehicles. In the footage, a number of terrorists and gunfire can be seen near UN vehicles and in the area of UNRWA’s logistics warehouse compound in eastern Rafah, which is a central point for the distribution of aid on UNRWA’s behalf in the Gaza Strip. Following the event, representatives of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) conveyed the findings to senior officials in the international community and called on the UN to conduct an urgent investigation into the matter. In addition, COGAT representatives warned the UN against the presence of terrorists in the area, and the seriousness of the danger that exists in the presence of the terrorists in the logistics center compound with regard to the continued protection of the organization’s facilities. The IDF will continue to act in accordance with international law to distribute aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Israel considers UNRWA to be corrupted by links with terrorists, and says that it perpetuates the conflict by indoctrinating Palestinians to see themselves as “refugees.”

Israel has been operating in Rafah for eight days, slowly confronting terrorists in the last Hamas stronghold in Gaza.

