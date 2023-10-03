A dirt biker in Philadelphia jumped on a car window and attacked a mother whose children were inside the vehicle on Sunday evening.

Authorities said Tuesday they have a person of interest in the case and posted images of the man they hope to find, NBC Philadelphia reported Monday.

The incident happened along 1400 South Penn Square just before 9:00 p.m. when car owner Nikki Bullock was with her girlfriend and children, who are five and two years old.

The biker was armed with a gun, ABC 6 Philadelphia reported Tuesday, adding the incident happened next to City Hall when a group of bikers gathered there.

UPDATE: Police released video and new photos of a dirt bike rider accused of smashing a woman's rear windshield, pointing a gun at her and head-butting her near City Hall on Sunday. Full story here: https://t.co/6NqxG0wzym pic.twitter.com/e9XXtyVEIK — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 3, 2023

According to Bullock, she was in the vehicle making a food delivery and turning into a lane when the biker jumped on her car.

Moments later, the biker hit her vehicle, and the pair argued over the collision, the NBC report continued:

“He jumped up here with two feet,” she said, pointing out where the man launched himself onto her back bumper. “He stepped his first foot down. Didn’t work, so, them he was like…and, went through.” Video shows the biker jumping on the rear window of Bullock’s car before falling through her rear windshield as it shattered. He steps off the car and drops a firearm to the ground, before picking it up as she exited the vehicle.

The man raised the gun, but Bullock stood firm to protect the children. The biker then head-butted her, and she shoved the bike, tipping it over.

Bullock said she is thankful the children were not harmed, adding, “It was just the simple fact that I had kids in the car. I just wanted to protect them, honestly.”

The biker is wanted for aggravated assault and vandalism. It is important to note that dirt bikes and ATVs have caused significant problems for Democrat-run Philadelphia for quite some time.

In addition, Breitbart News reported on September 18 that eight individuals were fatally shot in less than 48 hours in Philadelphia.

It is also important to note that Philadelphia’s Police Commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, recently resigned as crime and drugs ravaged the city.

