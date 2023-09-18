8 Shot Dead in Under 48 Hours in Democrat-Run Philadelphia

Eight people were shot dead in less than 48 hours stretching from Saturday into early Monday morning in Democrat-run Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The first fatal shooting occurred just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, according to CBS News, and left a 50-year-old man dead.

6 ABC reported that the next shooting, at 8:49 a.m. Saturday, left 33-year-old Edward Harlem deceased with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Minutes later, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old woman was found shot to death in a home “in the 100 block of East Pastorius Street.” The woman was identified as Patricia Hall.

At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, 26-year-old Andre Moore was shot multiple times and killed. He was “in the 7300 block of N. 19th Street” when the shots rang out.

The next fatal shooting, at 11:27 p.m. Saturday, left 22-year-old Tamere Mountcastle dead “in the 1400 block of W. Chew Avenue.”

Twenty-six-year-old Dashon Land was shot and killed “in the 2800 block of N. Bonsall Street” about 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Few details were provided on the shooting other than Land being identified as a New Jersey resident.

At 9:37 p.m. Sunday a 48-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed “in the 5200 block of Sydenham St.”

The eighth fatal shooting in under 48 hours took place at 12:22 a.m. Monday when a 42-year-old man was fatally shot “in the 2400 block of Aramingo Avenue.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.