New Jersey Man Accused of Sexual Assault by Six Women Gets Plea Deal with No Additional Jail Time

A New Jersey man who faced sexual assault accusations from six women has reportedly reached a plea deal with Mercer County prosecutors under which he will not be required to serve jail time other than the time he has already spent in custody.

Eridson Rodriguez, who is believed to be in his late 20s, faced a 20-count indictment accusing him of sexual assault, but later pleaded guilty to a single charge of aggravated criminal sexual contact, according to a report from NJ.com.

The deal calls for him to serve 882 days behind bars, or the time he had already spent in the county jail — otherwise known as “time served.”

Rodriguez was arrested in 2020 and charged with raping one woman in March 2019 and another two months later. The victims were 19 and 20 years old, according to reports.

Four additional women later came forward accusing Rodriguez of sexual assault, leading a judge to order him detained for the duration of the case.

But despite the 20 counts against him, Rodriguez ended up accepting a plea bargain on a single charge of aggravated criminal sexual contact.

A mother of one of the accusers blasted the outcome as a miscarriage of justice.

“It’s not even a slap on the wrist,” the woman told NJ.com.

“This has caused a lot of pain, and I still can’t believe how little justice was served for these young women,” she said. “It takes my breath away… It makes me feel like we haven’t evolved, that women are not important in the state of New Jersey.”

But Rodriguez’s lawyer, Robin Lord, claims some of the accusation against the defendant fell apart upon scrutiny.

Photos emerged of Rodriguez in his home with the alleged victims, after the alleged assaults, she told NJ.com

Rodriguez was against taking the plea deal but also wanted to get out of jail. “So he compromised,” Lord said.

