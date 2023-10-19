Arkansas police caught a 55-year-old man in the middle of a dirty act when they approached a “rocking” parked car to discover him allegedly “having sex with a stuffed animal.”

At around 12:45 a.m. on October 8, a deputy with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office approached the commercial storage facility Midway Store and Lock to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked outside, KAIT8 News reported.

According to an arrest affidavit, the deputy “observed” the car to be “rocking.” When he looked inside the vehicle, he reported seeing Theodore T. Morgavan III “having sex with a stuffed animal.”

The document did not indicate what kind of stuffed animal it was.

The affidavit stated that the cop also recovered “two marijuana pipes and one syringe” from the vehicle, and another deputy later found “about 3 grams of methamphetamine,” the New York Post reported.

The outlet reported that Morgavan III was charged with multiple crimes, including possession of a controlled substance as well as public sexual indecency.

During his court appearance on Monday, the alleged sex pest pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $5,000, and his next court date was set for October 30, with a tentative trial date of February 26, 2024.