Police: Naked Las Vegas Man Steals Squad Car, Crashes into Bystanders

A naked Las Vegas man stole a police cruiser late Tuesday night and crashed it into another car, authorities said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to reports of a potentially suicidal person on the road naked at around 11:00 p.m. in a residential area, a local NBC affiliate reported.

When the police arrived at the scene at Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive, they said the nude suspect fought with an officer and was able to ride off in his marked patrol vehicle, leading to a chase.

As the crazed man headed north towards Rainbow Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, he crashed the cruiser into an unsuspecting driver.

Police say they were then able to take the suspect into custody.

Two individuals who were in the unrelated car that was hit were taken to a local hospital, though their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

The officer involved in the fight with the suspect only suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.

“The intersection of Rainbow and Hacienda was closed for the investigation and is expected to reopen later Wednesday morning,” News3LV reported.