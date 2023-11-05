Criminal activity increases once daylight saving time ends and after clocks are turned back for the fall in homes across America, a Vivint study finds.

The study was based on FBI data gathered between 2017 and 2021, Fox News reported Saturday, stating, “Not only has the percentage of crimes committed after DST increased in each of those years, but the total number of crimes has risen as well.”

The outlet continued:

Robberies and vehicle thefts had the highest spikes at 64.4% and 61% more likely to occur, respectively, after daylight saving time ends, according to the study. The raw rise of robberies was 81%. Break-ins were up 16%, according to Vivint, although homes protected by security systems, which the company sells, see only about a third of the burglaries as those without.

Retired NYPD sergeant and professor at John Jy College of Criminal Justice Joseph Giacalone noted most crimes occur when the sun goes down. Therefore, when such things happen in broad daylight, people are shocked.

In October 2022, a poll found the majority of voters in President Joe Biden’s (D) America pointed the finger at “woke politicians” for the crime wave plaguing the nation, Breitbart News reported.

More recently, 2024 presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) said while he voted for Biden’s policies, the nation has “a massive” affordability crisis,” and “we have a border crisis. We have crime in cities and chaos.”

During an interview in August 2022, former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder said there were three “broad themes” when it came to the issue of crime, naming demoralized police, Democrats’ soft on crime policies, and the break down of the family:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Forty percent of all kids in America today enter the world without a father married to the mother,” he said, adding, “If you enter the world without a father married to the mother you are many times more likely to drop out of school, commit crime, and end up going to jail.”