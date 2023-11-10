Left-wing former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was convicted Thursday regarding perjury charges.

Responding to reporters’ questions as she left the courthouse, all Mosby said was, “I’m blessed. I have nothing else to say,” according to WBAL-TV.

The United States Attorney’s Office District of Maryland made the announcement on Thursday:

A federal jury today convicted Marilyn J. Mosby, age 42, of Baltimore, Maryland, on federal charges of perjury, relating to the withdrawal of funds from the City of Baltimore’s Deferred Compensation Plan claiming that she suffered adverse financial consequences during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was Baltimore City State’s Attorney. … According to the evidence presented at trial, on May 26, 2020 and December 29, 2020, Mosby submitted “457(b) Coronavirus-Related Distribution Requests” for one-time withdrawals of $40,000 and $50,000, respectively, from City of Baltimore’s Deferred Compensation Plan. Trial evidence proved that Mosby falsely certified that she met at least one of the qualifications for a distribution as defined under the CARES Act, specifically, that she experienced adverse financial consequences from the Coronavirus as a result of being quarantined, furloughed, or laid off; having reduced work hours; being unable to work due to lack of childcare; or the closing or reduction of hours of a business she owned or operated. In signing the forms, Mosby “affirm[ed] under penalties for perjury the statements and acknowledgments made in this request.” As proven at trial, Mosby did not experience any such financial hardships and in fact, Mosby received her full gross salary of $247,955.58 from January 1, 2020 through December 29, 2020, in bi-weekly gross pay direct deposits of $9,183.54.

Mosby was indicted in January 2022 on federal charges for fraudulent mortgage applications on homes in Florida, Breitbart News noted. Those charges are still pending and a trial has not yet been scheduled, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office announcement.

Mosby drew the public’s attention in 2015 while prosecuting six police officers in the death of Freddy Gray while he was in custody.

Breitbart News’ Joel Pollack reported:

She announced the prosecution as the city was facing protests by Black Lives Matter and riots. Critics said she had been too quick to charge the officers. … But the prosecutions were sloppy, the officers were soon acquitted, and critics began to call for her disbarment. (The officers then sued her, but she had immunity for her actions as a prosecutor.)

Social media users were quick to comment on the Mosby case, one person writing, “Looks like even those meant to uphold the law in lawless Baltimore are lawless. Not a good combo.”

“She should never practice law ever again,” another user said.

Mosby could face a maximum five years in federal prison. She is awaiting sentencing that has yet to be scheduled.