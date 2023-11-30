Police: Armed Bystander Shoots Dollar General Robber Dead

An armed bystander shot and fatally wounded an alleged robber in a Memphis, Tennessee, Dollar General on Tuesday morning at around 10:30 a.m.

WREG reported that three suspects entered the store, and the Memphis Police Department indicated all three suspects were armed.

A bystander saw a “robbery in progress,” drew his gun, and fired at three suspects. One of the three suspects was hit by the bystander’s round and died after arriving at the hospital for treatment.

One of the two remaining suspects was detained by police shortly after the incident, but the third was able to flee the scene.

Crystal Blair owns a store down the street from the Dollar General, and she told FOX 13 that crime is so rampant in Memphis that her store, which has only been open for three months, has already been targeted twice by robbers.

Blair said, “I don’t even stay open after dark anymore. I’m really hoping when the new mayor comes in that he has a plan. Businesses are suffering over here.”

