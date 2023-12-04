A San Antonio, Texas, man is accused of slashing a woman’s throat and leaving her for dead, rolled up in plastic in a field, local authorities said.

Roger Gonzalez, 31, was still wearing an ankle monitor, presumably from a previous incident, when the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said he allegedly beat and stabbed the victim during a brutal Friday afternoon assault.

“Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4000 block of Eichman Road northwest of Poteet around 4:00 p.m. Friday, for an injured woman,” a press release from the department stated.

“Deputies located the woman and determined she had been beaten, stabbed and had her throat slashed. She was left for dead rolled up in plastic in a pasture.”

The victim is in serious but stable condition at a San Antonio hospital.

A mugshot of Gonzales shows him sporting several face tattoos, including teardrops on one of his cheeks, a common prison tattoo.

Officials said that investigators followed up on leads throughout Friday night and Saturday morning before filing a complaint and obtaining an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Gonzalez.

After being charged with the first degree felony, police say the bond for Gonzalez was set at $40,000 by Justice of the Peace Rusty Prasifka. However, in an update posted Sunday, Sheriff David Soward said, “[T]he Justice of the Peace issuing the warrant for Roger Gonzalez, withdrew the $40,000 bond he had placed on the warrant when he issued it. The judge set Gonzalez’s bond at $275,000.”

The suspect remains in the Atascosa County Jail in lieu of bond.