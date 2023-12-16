Police: Trail of Blood Leads to Fatally Stabbed 18-Year-Old on NYC Street

Police say an 18-year-old was stabbed to death Friday around 10:40 p.m. on a Manhattan street in the Flatiron District.

Authorities identified the victim as Denzel Bimpey, a Bronx resident, whom they found after following a bloody trail on Park Avenue South that ended outside the Cure medical laboratory near East 25th Street, the New York Daily News reported.

Bimpey suffered stab wounds on his chest, shoulder, and arm. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital but paramedics were unable to revive him.

“A pile of bandages and a pool of dried blood could be seen outside the revolving door entrance to Cure, along with what appeared to be a bloody handprint on a nearby wall of the building,” the News article said.

A photo shows officers at the scene:

“That’s really bad. Nowhere is safe anymore,” one social media user said of the report.

Pix 11 reported early Saturday that police were still in the area investigating the case. What led up to the stabbing remained unclear:

“I am surprised. This is Park Avenue — Park Avenue,” neighbor Chris Voelkle, who works nearby, told the News. “This is shocking to me. This is not something normal at Park Avenue.”

In early December, at least four individuals were killed and two officers hurt when a mass stabbing reportedly happened at a New York City residence.

In October, a 16-year-old boy was attacked by a mob of teenagers at a Brooklyn subway station, according to Breitbart News:

The group passed by the victim, and one member asked “if he was a member of a gang,” according to New York Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Transit Michael Kemper. Once the victim said he was not a member of a gang called Folk Nation, law enforcement said the group punched and kicked him over and over, then stabbed him three times with a “sharp object.”

Per the recent News article, an individual was taken into custody after the stabbing Friday, but law enforcement later released him. The outlet also noted that no arrests have yet been made in the case and police are still looking for a suspect.