At Least Four Dead, Two Officers Injured in NYC Mass Stabbing

At least four people were killed, and two officers were injured, in a mass stabbing Sunday at a home in New York City, according to reports.

The New York Post reported five dead and ABC 7 noted at least four dead.

A girl called 911 shortly after 5 a.m. to report that her cousin, 38-year-old Courtney Gordon, was armed with a knife and allegedly killing family members.

Gordon set fire to furniture in the living room before exiting the house, according to the report, which prevented police from making an immediate entry.

Below is a photo of the knife recovered at today's incident in Queens. pic.twitter.com/POjsDVRLDg — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 3, 2023

Gordon exited the house with luggage in hand and was confronted by officers in the driveway. Police said he slashed one officer in the head and another officer’s neck in the driveway and was then shot dead by a third officer.

The deceased included an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

