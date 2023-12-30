Two children are accused of throwing glass bottles of alcohol from the 32nd floor of a hotel near Times Square on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post a 24-year-old woman on the street below was hurt and taken to Bellevue Hospital where she was listed in stable condition. Meanwhile, officials temporarily shut down the area to assess the situation.

Images show crowds filling the streets and the outside of the hotel:

When people heard the glass smashing into the pavement, they initially thought it was gunfire and panicked.

The outlet continued:

The culprits, a 12-year-old and an 11-year-old girl, were staying with their guardians at the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel on West 44th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues when they pulled the dangerous stunt, sources said. The 12-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment as a juvenile, while the 11-year-old was not charged because of her age, sources said.

A bouncer outside of Satin Dolls who was nearly struck by a falling bottle spoke about how dangerous it was to toss something from that height. He described the idea of throwing such an object as “insane.”

The incident happened as officers with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) are preparing to keep crowds safe in Times Square during New Year’s Eve celebrations, NBC New York reported Friday.

“This is the safest big city in America,” Mayor Eric Adams (D) claimed at a recent press conference.

In July, three people were wounded when a suspect opened fire in gun-free Times Square, according to Breitbart News.

The article also noted:

On August 31, 2022, Breitbart News reported on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) comments on newly passed New York gun control legislation, noting that she tweeted a list showing exactly where law-abiding concealed carry permit holders are prohibited from being armed for self-defense.

“Times Square is one of the locations in which concealed carriers are prohibited from being armed for self-defense.” the report said.