Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty for Arizona Hiking Trail Murder Suspect

The Arizona man accused of murdering a young woman on a Phoenix hiking trail in April, shortly after his release from prison, will get the death penalty if prosecutors get their way, ABC15 revealed Friday.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is seeking to put 22-year-old Zion Teasley to death for allegedly ambushing and fatally stabbing 29-year-old Lauren Heike, the victim’s family told ABC15.

Grieving parents Jeff and Lana Heike wrote in a statement that they “support” the prosecutors’ decision to get justice for their daughter, and expressed how their “hearts continue to break over her life being cut short by the violent actions of another.”

BREAKING: Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to seek the death penalty in the Zion Teasley case. He is accused of killing #LaurenHeike back in April of this year. Her parents releasing the statement below vowing to be here every step of the way to ensure justice… pic.twitter.com/C2UBOEUMlA — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) December 30, 2023

The woman’s body was found April 29 outside a neighborhood near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard, just south of Loop 101, a semi-beltway looping around the Phoenix Metropolitan Area in central Arizona, azfamily.com reported.

Lauren Heike’s body was discovered on April 29 on a trail near a neighborhood in the Phoenix metropolitan area, Breitbart News previously reported.

Court documents obtained by the New York Post say that she was chased down by Teasley before he allegedly stabbed her 15 times in the back and the chest.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in footage shared by Phoenix Police in an effort to find him.

NEW INFO ON HOMICIDE investigation. Police are hoping someone can help them identify the person in this short video who may have info on a homicide case from 6500 E Libby Street. Anyone with info call police or @SilentwitnessAZ

Original media advisory:https://t.co/8ITIbfihky pic.twitter.com/2vnwY840NC — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 3, 2023

Teasley was reportedly located and arrested at his nearby apartment complex several days later after his DNA and cell phone location data linked him to the murder.

Upon examining her body, Heike’s injuries appeared to be consistent with a pocket knife that had.

The suspect had just been let out of prison five months prior to the attack after being convicted of armed robbery, robbery, and disorderly conduct, reported ABC15.

Local authorities also said that Teasley had recently been fired from his job for getting “aggressive toward female employees” and was “suspected of stealing merchandise.”

The 22-year-old had also reportedly told homicide investigators that he wanted to look like Heike, suggesting he could have been stalking her before the ambush.

However, he pleaded not guilty to his first-degree murder charge in May.

“We know that our journey through the criminal justice system is just beginning, but we will be there every step of the way to ensure that Lauren receives justice,” Heike’s heartbroken parents wrote.

They added that they “want Lauren to be remembered for the beautiful and kind person that she was. We have hope and find joy in the knowledge that we will someday be reunited with Lauren.”

Teasley’s next court date was not immediately announced.