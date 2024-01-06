A Florida teacher is being federally prosecuted after dozens of sexually explicit videos of her and her former eighth-grade student were discovered on his phone.

Law enforcement officials said that the student’s parents found approximately 28 videos of Marie-Jo Gordo and their underage son, who was her student in 2019, having sexual intercourse in multiple locations.

Court filings obtained by the Orlando Sentinel revealed that the videos, taken between June and September 2023, appeared to have been recorded in multiple locations throughout Central Florida, including vehicles and hotel rooms.

The Orange County Public School system said that Gordo taught at a charter school, but did not specify which one, according to WESH.

Court records said that not only was she the boy’s eighth grade teacher, Gordo was also supposed to be “his religious ambassador.”

The investigation revealed that she had resigned from the unspecified charter school in June before becoming an art teacher at another school.

The disgraced educator was originally arrested in October, and indicted Wednesday on three counts of sexually exploiting a minor.

The teen victim’s parents reported their discovery and provided the evidence to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in September, after which detectives “found that many of the videos were recorded and sent from what they believe was Gordo’s phone,” according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The boy reportedly confirmed the criminal relationship to Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in an interview.

WESH reported that Gordo is in jail after her Thursday arraignment.