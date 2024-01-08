Violent crime is raging across New York City, as several shootings took place on Saturday in multiple boroughs.

One man was shot inside a tailor shop in Manhattan’s Garment District on Saturday when two masked men entered the West 38 Street store around 1:30 p.m., reports the New York Post.

The suspects robbed the 35-year-old victim as he was getting clothing alterations done, taking his wallet and Rolex watch before shooting him in his right ankle, police sources told the outlet.

Police said the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, but no arrests have been made yet.

Around the same time, New York City Police Department (NYPD) sources say that two people were wounded during an incident in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn.

It was shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday when a 17-year-old boy was shot three times in his back and thigh areas, and a 71-year-old woman was shot once in the foot on Nostrand Avenue, police said.

An NYPD spokesman stated that both victims were brought to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Again, no arrests have been made.

Early on Saturday morning, another man was slashed with some type of bladed object in Queens, police said.

Cops said that an unidentified victim’s left hand was sliced on Queens Boulevard at 3:15 a.m., and police are searching for two men who drove off in a gray SUV.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, cops said. Yet, no arrests have been made in connection with the attack.