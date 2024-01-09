Prosecutors charged a man for allegedly permitting his 16-year-old son to have sex with his high school math teacher in Pulaski County, Missouri.

The father, who was not identified to protect the victim, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, KRCG reported Thursday.

Meanwhile, the teacher was identified as Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack, 26, whom police said Monday was arrested on Friday in Garden Ridge, Texas. On Friday, 01/05/24, GRPD was contacted about a fugitive from justice who was suspected of fleeing the State of Missouri… Posted by Garden Ridge Police Department on Monday, January 8, 2024 The Garden Ridge Police Department detailed the case: On Friday, 01/05/24, GRPD was contacted about a fugitive from justice who was suspected of fleeing the State of Missouri to a home in Garden Ridge. Members of the department acted on the information and without incident, Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack was arrested on outstanding warrants of Family Offense – Endangering Welfare Child, Statutory Rape 2nd degree, Sexual Contact with Student and Child Molestation 4th – Child. Clifton-Carmack was booked into the Comal County Jail awaiting extradition back to Missouri. Per the KRCG article, court papers said a witness told the father about the sexual abuse between the teenager and the woman, but the father apparently already knew the two were allegedly engaged in a “sexual relationship.” The man reportedly had students act as lookouts when the pair allegedly met for sex during school, the KRCG report said. An image appears to show the father involved in the case along with additional photos of the teacher: Glamorous Missouri math teacher, Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack, is charged with rape for having sex with a 16-year-old student at high school – and the victim's dad faces charges for 'allowing relationship to happen' Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack, 26, a Missouri high… pic.twitter.com/tJoGiyZfYC — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) January 9, 2024 The KRCG article continued: According to the documents, when the witness went over to the father’s home, the father was on the phone with Clifton-Carmack. When a witness told the father they were going to come forward with the information he responded by telling them “they are going to do it behind my back so I may as well let it happen.” He also reportedly told a witness he would lie for his son if he had to.

A detective working on the case reportedly said the father knew about the pair’s alleged relationship but covered for them.

According to Lackey R-5 Superintendent Kent Stoumbaugh, the teacher has not worked for the district since early December and she was employed at the school for a year and a half, per ABC 17.

In a statement, Stoumbaugh noted that “the alleged misconduct is inexcusable and does not meet the professional standards for district employees. The district took immediate action once we were aware of this situation. An investigation is ongoing.”

The outlet also referred to court documents that said a witness claimed “Clifton-Carmack had been in trouble with school administration before for ‘being too close with students,’ the statement says.”

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) website, child sexual abuse “is a form of child abuse that includes sexual activity with a minor. A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period.”