Sanctuary NYC: Migrants Accused of Shoplifting $5,300 Worth of Designer Sunglasses at Bloomingdale’s

Shoppers walk past a Bloomingdale's store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Retail sales in the US during the holiday shopping season from November 1 to December 24 were up by 7.6% from a year before, according to the Mastercard SpendingPlus survey. Photographer: …
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg
John Binder

The sanctuary city of New York City saw a mob of newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens allegedly shoplift thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses from Bloomingdale’s in Manhattan.

According to the New York Post, a group of border crossers and illegal aliens allegedly raided Bloomingdale’s and stole $5,300 worth of sunglasses from luxury brands such as Prada, Dior, and Versace. All but one of the migrants escaped from police.

The Post reports:

A mob of sticky-fingered migrants stormed into Manhattan’s Bloomingdale’s and tried to swipe a trove of Versace, Dior and Prada designer sunglasses totaling $5,300 — before all but one of them escaped, police sources said Sunday. [Emphasis added]

About 15 asylum-seekers swarmed the high-end Midtown retailer shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday and grabbed more than a dozen pairs of the pricey sunglasses before making a run for it, sources said. [Emphasis added]

Sunglasses sit on display at a Christian Dior SE store in Shanghai, China, on June 10, 2017. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Migrants and their families check into a processing center at the Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan as thousands of migrants continue to arrive in the city weekly on January 9, 2024, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Specifically, the mob of migrants allegedly stole two pairs of Prada sunglasses, one pair of Dior sunglasses, and ten pairs of Versace sunglasses.

New York City is only one of many sanctuary cities dealing with an uptick in crimes committed by border crossers and illegal aliens.

In December, in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, two Venezuelan nationals were arrested after allegedly trying to sell $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise outside of a city-run shelter. One of the Venezuelan nationals had been arrested previously for allegedly shoplifting a $250 pair of Dolce & Gabbana pants from Nordstrom.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.

