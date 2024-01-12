FBI: Houston Mall Worker Posted Videos of Toddlers Being Gang-Raped in Restroom

A Texas man is in federal custody following his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting toddlers in a mall bathroom and posting videos online.

Four short videos showed two little two-year-olds being sexually assaulted by multiple perpetrators, court documents obtained by ABC 13 state.

Prosecutors believe the disturbing videos were recorded at The Galleria shopping mall in Houston.

Mall kiosk worker Arthur Fernandez III, 29, reportedly gained access to both children due to their mothers, both mall employees, sometimes leaving their toddlers in his care when he offered to watch them at work.

ABC13 was told that “during those times, Fernandez would bring the child into a bathroom, reportedly assault them, and take videos.”

The shocking videos featured at least seven people making “vulgar comments” and assaulting the children, though Fernandez is the only one who has been charged so far.

FBI Special Agent Torrence White declined to comment on specifics of the case, but he warned the outlet’s viewers that most child predators are someone you already know.

“The perpetrators of these crimes are family members, teachers, and members of the community. Oftentimes folks are looking for the monster in the white van, but often it’s the person you know,” White said.

According to the FBI, an Australian child sex crimes investigative group found the videos circulating on the dark web and alerted them.

The bureau managed to identify one of the victims in the videos through social media and contacted the mother, who was then able to identify Fernandez by his jewelry and shoes that were caught on camera, reports USA Today.

Upon further investigation, the second victim was found to be a relative of Fernandez’s former boyfriend. That toddler’s mother also identified the suspect through what he was wearing, though the other perpetrators have yet to be identified.

White said it takes international collaboration to solve these horrifying cases.

“The more that we do, the more hurt that we stop, the more folks we can identify that’s out there trying to harm children,” the agent said.

Fernandez’s home was raided by the FBI, which confiscated electronic devices and articles of clothing that appeared to match what was seen in the recordings of the assaults.

Fernandez was arrested and charged with the sexual exploitation of children in December, and remains in federal custody.

“The evidence in this case is overwhelming and revolting,” the judge wrote in a court order requiring the suspect to remain detained pending trial. “I cannot allow (him) to abuse any other minors and there are no conditions or combination of conditions that can alleviate a danger to the community. This is not a close call.”