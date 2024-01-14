The teenager convicted in the brutal carjacking death of an elderly woman in New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Once John Honore was sentenced, the family of victim Linda Frickey said they received justice in the case, according to WWLTV.

John Honore sentenced for murder of Linda Frickey | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/9dGByur5hY — wdsu (@wdsu) January 12, 2024

One relative commented, “We’ll be there to show the parole board his nature and see if 25 years if he has any remorse or a chance, cause he’ll still be a young man.”

According to the New York Post, Frickey’s sister Jinnylynn Griffin spoke with reporters after Honore’s sentencing, telling them:

He’s a little jerk, he’s a little punk, and he deserves to go where he is going. He is a demon, and God saw that demon that day, and that’s how Linda’s arm got severed. We put away the demons now. And the future demons, they better look out because the DA’s office is not playing anymore.

The 73-year-old woman was killed in 2022 when she was carjacked by Honore and three teenage girls who later pleaded guilty to reduced charges, Breitbart News reported November 21.

The teen girls were each sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

When the initial incident happened, the young man beat the elderly woman to try and remove her from the vehicle but eventually shoved her out. However, her arm became tangled in the seatbelt and she was dragged along the pavement. The grandmother’s arm was eventually torn from her body.

Video footage shows the moment the teens circled the vehicle and jumped inside:

Neighbors recalled seeing the crime happen, according to a WWLTV report on March 21, 2022.

“I just started screaming and running because I just wanted to get this person from this car, and if I could do that I could help this person,” one community member told the outlet as she cried:

Following Honore’s sentencing, Frickey’s sister-in-law, Kathy Richard, commented, “When you take your last breath, may the only thing you hear be the hell hounds coming for you, to drag your a— back down to where you belong.”

“Personally, I hope you don’t make it out of there (prison), and that those hell hounds come after you quick,” she added.