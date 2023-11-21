Three teenage girls involved in the fatal carjacking of an elderly woman in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2022 pleaded guilty to reduced charges in court on Monday.

Now, each one of the trio has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars regarding the incident that left the victim’s family devastated, the Associated Press (AP) reported Monday:

New Orleans news outlets report that the three were convicted of attempted manslaughter in the death of Linda Frickey, 73. A fourth suspect, a male who is now 18, still faces a second-degree murder charge, which carries a life sentence. All four had been slated for trial Monday. Jury selection for the lone remaining suspect, who prosecutors said was behind the wheel when Frickey died, got underway after the three girls’ guilty pleas were entered.

Breitbart News reported on March 22, 2022, that a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and two 15-year-old girls were arrested following the brutal incident.

Frickey died after the brutal carjacking that unfolded in the 300 block of North Scott in Mid-City. Authorities said at the time the suspects took her vehicle and the victim was partially tangled in the seatbelt.

The elderly woman was dragged for over a block before she was dislodged from the vehicle. Her arm was severed during the carjacking.

Video footage shows the attack on Frickey, who had just left her workplace moments before:

The victim’s sister told Inside Edition, “For them to brutally start beating on her, mace her, pull her out the car… just could not believe that Linda was murdered.”

“I just fell to the ground crying. I wish I could have helped my sister. I just wish I would have been there,” she added through tears.

Following sentencing, the victim’s family spoke with reporters about the statements they heard from two of the defendants.

“When they were saying they were sorry, I’m sure they were. Because you go back, hindsight, a lot of times, you are sorry for the actions you completed. But you did it. And, unfortunately, they did it and they have to serve the time,” sister Jinny Frickey stated.

In December 2022, Breitbart News reported homicides soared to nearly 250 in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s (D) New Orleans.

