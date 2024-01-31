Former Trump Official Mike Gill Shot in D.C. Carjacking

A suspect shot former Trump administration official Mike Gill during a Monday carjacking spree on the 900 block of K Street Northwest in Washington, DC.

The shooting is the latest violent incident against former and current public figures in the District. Crime in the Democrat-controlled city spiked in 2023, according to police department data:

Homicides: Up 35 percent

Robberies: Up 67 percent

Violent Crime: Up 39 percent

Motor Vehicle Theft: Up 82 percent

The suspect entered a parked vehicle, shot Gill, and fled on foot, police said. Gill remains in critical condition.

Gill served former President Donald Trump until 2019 as the chief operating officer and chief of staff to the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

He is a former member of the D.C. Board of Elections and currently works as the senior vice president for Capital Markets for the Housing Policy Council.

He is married and a father to three children.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) launched an initiative on Friday to curb the soaring crime rates in the Democrat-controlled city of D.C., just as the 2024 presidential election cycle swings into focus.

The initiative’s timing suggests the Biden administration recognizes soaring crime as a political vulnerability for the Democrat Party.

“This surge in law enforcement resources will build on the Department’s efforts to target the individuals and organizations that are driving violent crime in the nation’s capital,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said of the initiative.