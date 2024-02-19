Four illegal aliens were arrested on Saturday in Chicago after being accused of robbing and strangling a man on the city’s Pink Line train.

The four men reportedly attacked and robbed a 48-year-old man on the train near the Kostner Avenue station at around 4:45 p.m. on February 17, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said, according to CWB Chicago.

CPD officers arrested the four men at the next station and discovered that they were all staying at the Standard Club migrant shelter downtown, only blocks away from the Art Institute of Chicago.

The suspects are Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, 22; Wilker Gutierrez Sierra, 21; Carlos Carreno-Carreno, 20; and Yonnier Guasamucare Garcia, 18.

BREAKING: Four migrants have been charged with robbing and strangling a CTA passenger on the Pink Line yesterday afternoon.https://t.co/NlQ6IyaG3S — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 19, 2024

The suspects were scheduled to appear before a detention hearing on Monday.

The incident is part and parcel to the sharp rise in arrests of migrants involved in violent crime, a rate that had increased a whopping 11,00 percent in Chicago since 2021, as Breitbart News reported in November.

Similar incidents are also being reported in the nearby suburbs. In Oak Brook, for instance, officials have been dealing with organized retail theft gangs, and many of the suspects arrested have been traced back to Chicago’s migrant shelters.

Chicago is hardly suffering this crime wave alone. The suburbs surrounding sanctuary cities all across the country have been witnessing a massive spike in crime of all sorts.

In January, a group of nine migrants even began beating two New York Police Department officers in broad daylight.

WATCH — I Thought This Was America?! Alleged Migrants Beat NYPD Cops

NYPD / BODY CAMS+ /TMX

Despite the offense — which is usually a felony — most of the migrants arrested were immediately released without bail by George Soros-bought New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston