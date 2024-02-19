The American man accused of attacking two female U.S. tourists in Germany in 2023 admitted to the rape and murder charges stemming from the incident, a Daily Mail report revealed.

It was June 14, 2023, when 31-year-old Troy Bohling allegedly assaulted Eva Liu, 21, and Kelsey Chang, 22, on a hiking path near Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle, leading to Liu’s death.

The two young tourists were vacationing in Europe together after graduating from the University of Illinois, only to find themselves at the bottom of a 165-foot tall slope after being sexually assaulted and shoved over the edge by a strange man who had lured them off the trail.

Though he was not named in German media due to the country’s privacy laws, it has been reported in international news that Bohling also admitted to charges of attempted murder and possession of child pornography on Monday as his trial begins.

According to the Daily Mail, the perp “attacked Liu first, attempting to undress and rape her before pushing her companion off of a slope.”

Chang was flung off the cliff when she tried to help her friend, sustaining a head injury and other bruises.

“The suspect, from Lincoln Park, Michigan, then allegedly strangled Liu until she was unconscious and raped her, prosecutors said, before pushing her down the slope as well,” the outlet reported.

The two women were later found by mountain rescue workers, who discovered that Chang was able to walk, but Liu had to be rushed to the hospital via helicopter. She died that night as a result of her injuries.

The child pornography charges came up later in the investigation when authorities found the illegal material on Bohling’s laptop and cellphone.

“The defendant has committed an unfathomable crime,” defense lawyer Philip Mueller said in a statement, which Bohling confirmed as correct.

Bohling was calmly arrested at the scene in front of several other tourists.

At Neuschwanstein, there was a rescue of multiple people from a helicopter and one was taken out in handcuffs, seemingly after they fell from a cliff and climbed over railings. pic.twitter.com/yVGqqSRlwX — Eric Abneri (@thefrownyface) June 14, 2023

The verdict is expected to come by March.