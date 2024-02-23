A woman in Benton, Arkansas, who stands accused of child sex crimes is a trans nonbinary activist, according to The Post Millennial.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Regina Mai Allen on February 8, the outlet reported Thursday.

An image shows Allen, who has pink hair, wearing brightly colored makeup. She also appears to have a mustache:

The Post Millennial article said Allen also goes by the “trans alias ‘Ringo M. Valentine.'” She was booked into jail regarding 20 felony counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing child sex abuse content.

The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) website said such content is not called “child pornography” because the term “child sexual abuse material” is more accurate:

While some of the pornography online depicts adults who have consented to be filmed, that’s never the case when the images depict children. Just as kids can’t legally consent to sex, they can’t consent to having images of their abuse recorded and distributed. Every explicit photo or video of a kid is actually evidence that the child has been a victim of sexual abuse.

Allen reportedly has numerous social media posts about being trans nonbinary and participating in activism, according to The Post Millennial.

In addition, X user Kory Yeshua described Allen as being an artist who creates art with “demonic sexual themes”:

An Arkansas “Non-Binary” activist and artist has been arrested facing 20 felony counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing child s*x abuse material. Regina Mai Allen has posted about being involved in trans activism and creates art with demonic sexual themes. @TPostMillennial pic.twitter.com/HC7CZrDb5p — Kory Yeshua (@KoryYeshua) February 22, 2024

Meanwhile, The Post Millennial detailed some of Allen’s writings online:

“Stuck in my cis passing body prison bc [because] scared of finding out if my doctors are too conservative or not,” Allen wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in April 2021. The next month, Allen boasted about starting cross-sex hormones. Allen posted frequently about transitioning, including posting photos showing Allen growing facial hair and boasting about being on the “dude juice” (testosterone). Allen was also involved in LGBTQ+ activism and the furry community. The “furry” fandom subculture features people dressing up as anthropomorphic animals, often for conventions and sexual gatherings.

The outlet noted that the suspect was called a “woman” in Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin’s (R) announcement of the arrest.

“On Feb. 14, the attorney general said 40-year-old Eric T. Brown was also arrested over the case, though it’s not clear how he is connected to Allen,” The Post Millennial report said.

In June, a Democrat transgender former lawmaker in New Hampshire was arrested on four felony counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images, according to Breitbart News.

