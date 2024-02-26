Body camera footage shows the arrest of a suspected killer in Scottsdale, Arizona, who is caught in the middle of a fight between two district attorneys.

Raad Almansoori has been accused of going on a crime spree that victimized several women in Florida, New York, and Arizona, Fox News reported Monday.

"We're Going to Keep Him Here" Maricopa County, Arizona Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that the state will not extradite murder suspect Raad Almansoori back to New York for fears Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg will release him: "Having observed the treatment of violent criminals… pic.twitter.com/Ebox1wJQgS — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) February 22, 2024

Police said the suspect was arrested in Scottsdale for driving a stolen car that was linked to a carjacking and stabbing in Surprise. Officials then learned he was allegedly connected to other violent crimes in different states.

The clip shows officers holding the suspect against a vehicle in a parking garage on February 18. Authorities tracked the vehicle by using license plate readers, 12 News reported Friday:

The suspect is now at the center of an extradition battle between Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) and Maricopa County District Attorney Rachel Mitchell (R), the Fox article said.

“Having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA there, Alvin Bragg, I think it’s safer to keep him here and keep him in custody,” Mitchell explained during a recent press conference:

The Fox report detailed the incidents connected to the suspect:

Almansoori allegedly sexually assaulted a Florida woman last year, threatened to kill her and stole her car when she locked herself in a bathroom and called 911. Although he was initially held without bail in Florida’s Sumter County on the car theft charge, he was transferred to Orlando to face more serious charges, which prosecutors there dropped. Then, he walked free on $2,500, went to New York and is accused of brutally killing Denisse Oleas-Arancibia in the SoHo 54 hotel, strangling her and crushing her head with an iron. Surveillance images appear to show him wearing her leggings as he leaves the scene.

Officials said he then traveled to Phoenix and allegedly stabbed a woman before taking her vehicle and stabbing another woman at a McDonald’s restaurant before police tracked him down.

Almansoori’s alleged victim in Florida, Leah Palian, said when she spoke to officials, “I told them verbatim, if you let him walk, he will turn into the next Ted Bundy,” Inside Edition reported Friday.

Meanwhile, criminal profiler and psychoanalyst John Kelly recently told Fox News that Almansoori shows signs that indicate a “budding serial killer.”

As officials hold him in Arizona, the suspect is facing two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted sexual assault, along with a charge pertaining to the alleged carjacking.