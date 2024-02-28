Police are seeking a suspect who allegedly opened fire with an automatic weapon near Florida’s Spoto High School after being called to the scene by an individual in a fight.

The Daily Mail reported that police are seeking 24-year-old Jahfahree Prince Edwards on suspicion that he was the one who fired the shots.

The shooting occurred “in front of the gated entrance to the Osprey Lakes West subdivision near the corner of Eagle Palm and Breezy Palm drives.”

FOX 13 noted that there was a fight, and one of the participants allegedly called Edwards to come to the scene.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the shooting, which allegedly shows Edwards in a black hoodie opening fire:

🚨 🚨#teamHCSO is seeking your assistance in finding a wanted suspect, Jahfahree Prince Edwards, 24, for firing a firearm at several teens during a fight down the street from Spoto High School on February 14, 2024 around 4 p.m.Edwards is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm x4 and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.If anyone has any information on this individual, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 23, 2024

Safe & Sound Hillsborough Executive Director Freddy Barton commented on the incident, saying:

When incidents like this happen, it takes the wind out of our sails, and we’re wondering, how much more do we have to do to really get this message out to people, to our kids and young adults, that you don’t have to pick up firearms in response to anger or a temporary situation.

