Police are searching for a group of suspects accused of targeting a man in a violent incident outside a gas station on February 22 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Surveillance video shows a man exit the gas station, located on the 4500 block of Cleveland Ave., just before 11:00 p.m. when three suspects approach him, KMBC reported Friday.

Law enforcement said the suspects asked the man for a dollar and the man gave it to them. However, as the man appeared to try and get back into his vehicle, the suspects closed in and one of them allegedly shot the man, who dropped to the pavement, the video shows:

“When the man lays there injured, you can see one of three suspects go through his pockets, looking for valuables. Towards the end of this video, you will see suspects inside the store. We have included their picture in this thread,” police wrote in the video’s caption.

Officials then asked community members who might be able to identify the suspects to call the agency’s Robbery Unit by dialing 816-234-5230 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Tipsters can also go to http://kccrimestoppers.com. The case reference is KC24011739.

In June, Fox4 News reported that Kansas City “consistently ranks as one of the most dangerous U.S. cities for violent crime”:

A recent Rasmussen Reports survey found that a majority of citizens believe crime is getting worse across President Joe Biden’s (D) America, Breitbart News reported February 15.

In addition, a poll released in November found many voters are leaning toward gun ownership.

“A Harvard/Harris poll found ‘six in ten voters believe owning a gun is a necessary part of protecting themselves from criminals,'” Breitbart News said.

“It is also important to highlight that so-called ‘sanctuary cities’ and nearby suburbs are suffering under a crime wave from migrants freed into the country by the Biden administration after they illegally crossed the border,” Breitbart News concluded.