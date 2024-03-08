A Honduran accused of committing robbery in the Pilsen area of Chicago who was deported in 2017 for entering the United States illegally is now sitting in jail.

The man — identified as 26-year-old Jose Salvador Garcia, who allegedly robbed a woman on her way to a nightclub — is now behind bars and has been deemed a public safety threat, CWB Chicago reported Thursday.

An image shows the suspect involved in the case:

According to the Chicago Police Department, Garcia went to a detention hearing on Wednesday after being charged with robbery.

Prosecutors say the robbery incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday as the 31-year-old victim was walking in the 600 block of West Cermak. The suspect approached her and spoke to the woman in Spanish.

The CWB Chicago report continued:

However, the woman did not speak Spanish and kept telling him “no” as she continued walking toward the club, according to a proffer of facts filed against Garcia. As she walked, Garcia “suddenly” reached toward the pants pocket where she kept her phone and ripped her pants as he stole the device, the proffer said. According to prosecutors, the woman chased Garcia, but he got away with the phone and its case, which contained her ID, credit cards, and a $50 bill.

When the woman returned to the area accompanied by her boyfriend approximately half an hour later, the couple tried to track the cell phone, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

On Sunday, the woman was finally able to track the device to a tent in a homeless camp where she recognized the suspect’s clothing lying inside it and called law enforcement.

When officers arrived at the scene and confronted Garcia about the situation, asking if he had knowledge of the phone, the man reportedly asked if the woman wanted him to return it.

The man reportedly told authorities, “I’ll give it back to her” before doing so. Inside the phone’s case were the woman’s credit cards and ID. However, it did not contain the cash belonging to the woman.

The CWB Chicago report noted that Judge Charles Beach granted a petition by the state to detain the suspect.

Similarly, an illegal alien from Venezuela was arrested and charged with perpetrating a drive-by shooting in Chicago, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Adelvis Carmona Rodriguez is also a suspected drug cartel member, the outlet said.

“Rodriguez was ultimately identified and arrested on February 26 by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, which identified him as an illegal alien from Venezuela and a suspected gang member,” the report continued, adding, “The suspect was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.”