A Colombian national, whom President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released into the United States, has been convicted of sexual assault in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

Border Patrol apprehended the 44-year-old Colombian national in August 2022 near San Luis, Arizona. He was then given a notice to appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and released into the U.S. interior.

The following month, in September 2022, the Colombian national was arrested and charged in Dedham, Massachusetts, with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years old. In December 2022, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to probation for one year.

In February 2024, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested the Colombian national near his residence in East Boston, Massachusetts. He remains in custody pending deportation from the U.S.

“This Colombian sex offender not only broke our immigration laws; he victimized a Massachusetts resident,” ICE official Todd Lyons said in a statement. “We cannot allow such threats to roam the streets of our New England communities. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing such threats from our neighborhoods.”

The Colombian national’s arrest by ICE agents is among 275 foreign nationals in the U.S. with convictions for sex crimes as part of a nationwide sting operation.

